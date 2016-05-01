Feeding Farmville Still Needs Drivers Thursday

A project called Feeding Farmville is looking for some local support. The community project will deliver around 800 meals on Thanksgiving Day. The meals are all set. They just need help delivering them. All deliveries are made in teams of two, so they’re asking for drivers and companions. VOlunteers are needed at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville, by 10am Thursday. Each team will have about five stops, with the goal of being done by noon. Call 434-392-1875 for more information.