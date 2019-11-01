EAGLES CELEBRATE VETERANS DAY AT PEC MIDDLE SCHOOL

On Monday, November 11, Prince Edward students hosted area veterans at the middle school’s annual Veterans Day Celebration.

Each year, the Prince Edward County Middle School chapter of the National Junior Honor Society hosts this event. Under the supervision of their advisor, Civics and Economics teacher Mr. Adam Wolf, these students coordinate a ceremony to honor local heroes’ sacrifices. Following this event, veterans attend a small reception with students.

Pictured L-R

Uriah Coleman

Layla Edmonds

Cheri Hill

Tom McBride

ZaRonica Perkins

Leighton Folz

Isaiah Leonard

Fred Hill

Judy Chantelois

Vivian Gearheart

Dean Lord

Prince Edward County Public Schools appreciates veterans’ dedication to preserving American freedom. In addition to honoring former service members’ contributions, students are able to interact with veterans and learn more about their occupations. This event inspires patriotic pride, respect for local heroes, and student interest in future service.