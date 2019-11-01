PRINCE EDWARD MIDDLE SCHOOL GIVES BACK THIS THANKSGIVING

Pictured L-R

Thomas Foster, Terrance Edmonds, Brenda Walton, Michelle Townsend, Erinn Green, Ann Langston, Angeles Christian, Lynnea Motter, Shena King, Amy Detrich, Jeanine Garrett, Elizabeth Saunders, Maurice Smith



Prince Edward County Middle School partnered with the Prince Edward County Department of Social Services to locate six families that may be in need of a Thanksgiving meal this year. Each grade level, the resource department and the office staff took a family and created giant Thanksgiving gift baskets to give to these 6 families. They provided full meals including beverages, baking ingredients, turkey, stuffing and so much more. We are so proud of these servant leaders in our district. This was a great way to model for our students what it means to give back to your community.