Piedmont Senior Resources Share The Love Event

Piedmont Senior Resources is looking for donations of items to give to local senior citizens who might not be able to get out of their home. PSR will accept toiletry items like tooth brushes and toothpaste, soap, deodorant, and shampoo. They’ll also take clothing items, as well as hats and gloves. For a $50 cash donation, PSR will even buy you dinner. The event is sponsored by Suburu of America, with help from local sponsors Navona Hart of Real Living Cornerstone and Tony Markland of Alcova Mortgage. The Suburu Share The Love Event is December 2nd from 6-8pm at the North Street Press Club in Farmville, 127 North Street.