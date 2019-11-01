55 PEHS Students Awarded Academic Jackets

55 Prince Edward County Public School (PECPS) seniors were awarded Academic Jackets at the annual Academic Banquet on November 19. A long-standing tradition at PECPS, students earn an academic jacket by receiving a 3.2 cumulative GPA at the end of their junior year. We are so excited to note that this is 50% of our senior class! Wow! What an accomplishment! We can’t wait to see what the future brings for the Class of 2020.

Below is a list of the recipients:

Hannah Bailey

Autumn Brockway

Nathan Cabrera

Maria Carrera

Trima’ya Cash

Annie Chen

Kaitlynn Childers

Destiny Clary

Victoria Cottrell

Isaih Dailey

Savion Dews

Kevynne Dimaano

Gabriel Dudley

Asia Edmonds

Corey Eppes

Asia Flippin

Kayleerae Folz

Curtis Franklin

Rebekah Godfrey

Tiba Hamza

Shy Hanks

Katlyn Harris

Kaleb Hensley

Allison Hinde

Joshua Huddleston

Joshua Jackson

Abriel Johnson

Jaylen Jones

Naomi Jones

Alexis Kirby

Harry Lettner Rust

Ozzbourne Littleton

Evan Maliangos

Jordan McDougald

Lakkun Mina

Madison Moreland

Makayla Morris

Alia Muhammad

Hannah Roldan

Steven Simpkins

Timara Smith

Shelby Stephens

Renee Stimpert

Abigail Swanson

Stephanie Tappen

Kaylee Tuck

SaRoya Walton

TyQuan Watkins

Emma Watson

Jayla Watson

Melissa Williams

Ariyanna Wilson

Jalaiya Woodford

Deontray Woodson