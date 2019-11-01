55 PEHS Students Awarded Academic Jackets

55 Prince Edward County Public School (PECPS) seniors were awarded Academic Jackets at the annual Academic Banquet on November 19. A long-standing tradition at PECPS, students earn an academic jacket by receiving a 3.2 cumulative GPA at the end of their junior year. We are so excited to note that this is 50% of our senior class! Wow! What an accomplishment! We can’t wait to see what the future brings for the Class of 2020.
Below is a list of the recipients:
Hannah Bailey
Autumn Brockway
Nathan Cabrera
Maria Carrera
Trima’ya Cash
Annie Chen
Kaitlynn Childers
Destiny Clary
Victoria Cottrell
Isaih Dailey
Savion Dews
Kevynne Dimaano
Gabriel Dudley
Asia Edmonds
Corey Eppes
Asia Flippin
Kayleerae Folz
Curtis Franklin
Rebekah Godfrey
Tiba Hamza
Shy Hanks
Katlyn Harris
Kaleb Hensley
Allison Hinde
Joshua Huddleston
Joshua Jackson
Abriel Johnson
Jaylen Jones
Naomi Jones
Alexis Kirby
Harry Lettner Rust
Ozzbourne Littleton
Evan Maliangos
Jordan McDougald
Lakkun Mina
Madison Moreland
Makayla Morris
Alia Muhammad
Hannah Roldan
Steven Simpkins
Timara Smith
Shelby Stephens
Renee Stimpert
Abigail Swanson
Stephanie Tappen
Kaylee Tuck
SaRoya Walton
TyQuan Watkins
Emma Watson
Jayla Watson
Melissa Williams
Ariyanna Wilson
Jalaiya Woodford
Deontray Woodson