CRIME SPREE ENDS WITH VEHICLE PURSUIT, SUSPECTS APPREHENDED IN APPOMATTOX RIVER

Farmville, VA – Two suspects were apprehended Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle pursuit through Town. This was the result of an investigation into ongoing burglaries, vehicle thefts and other larcenies in at least nine different jurisdictions, including the Town of Farmville.

At approximately 2:59 pm Wednesday afternoon, Farmville Police spotted a vehicle on South Main Street that was believed to be occupied by a suspect in a current investigation. When officers got behind the vehicle, the vehicle sped off in a reckless manner. Traveling along multiple town streets, the pursuit ended at the banks of the Appomattox River. Two occupants bailed out of the vehicle and jumped into the river. Farmville and Longwood University Police officers pursued the occupants into the water and were able to take both into custody. During the pursuit, a Farmville police vehicle was struck by the suspect. The officer was not injured.

John C. Yowell, age 19, of Pamplin, was arrested and charged with Felony Destruction of Property, Breaking and Entering, and Grand Larceny. Yowell was committed to Piedmont Regional Jail without bond.

The second individual, a juvenile, was released to a family member. Petitions will be obtained at a later date.

After further investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed at a local hotel. As a result additional evidence was recovered and lead to the arrest of a female subject.

Kylle Elaina Suttles, age 18, of Friendsville, TN, was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Burglary, and Petit Larceny. Suttles is currently being held in Piedmont Regional Jail on a $5000.00 bond.

These investigations continue at this time with the cooperation of the following agencies:

Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, Longwood University Police Department, Virginia State Police, Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office, and Richmond City Police Department.