Two suspects were captired Wednesday after a chase through Farmville. A statement from Farmville Poclie says the chase was the result of an investigation into ongoing burglaries, vehicle thefts, and other larcenies in at least nine different jurisdictions around the region, including Farmville. Two people inside the car tried to bail out at the banks of the APpomattoz River Wednesday, but both were captured in the water by Farmville and Longwood officers. 19 year-old Jon Yowell, of Pamplin was arrested, while the second person, a jyvenile, is not being identified publicly yet. Later, a search warrant was executed at a local motel, where 18 year-old Jylle Suttles, of Indiana, was arrested for similar charges.