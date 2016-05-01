FUNDRAISER FOR SOUTHSIDE SPCA SPAY/NEUTER PROGRAM: RUFF-N-IT CHALLENGE

Prince Edward County Animal Control Officer Adam Mumma will be participating in a friendly competition with Lunenburg County Animal Control Officer Ray Elliott to raise money for the Southside SPCA. Both officers will be spending Thanksgiving Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in a dog run in their respective animal shelter kennels.

Each officer will make appeals to their respective county residents to donate to the Southside SPCA. The officer who raises the least amount of money will clean the other officer’s facility for a day. It’s clear, however, that the real winners are the dogs and cats that will benefit from the money raised.

The goal is to bring further awareness to the far-reaching impacts of spaying/neutering pets, which is one of the best ways to reduce the overpopulation of cats and dogs. Overpopulation often leads to homelessness for these animals, which can often lead to euthanasia when there are not enough people to adopt the animals and not enough space in the shelters.

“Everyday in my job I see the need for spaying/neutering animals in order to ensure that each animal is cared for and has a good home, shelter, food, and love. I am hoping that we will have a successful event and I am also hoping to win this friendly competition, so please help us by donating,” commented Prince Edward County Animal Control Officer Adam Mumma.

All money donated will directly benefit the animals in both counties by funding the spay/neuter program in the respective county. Southside SPCA will manage all donations. The goal for Prince Edward County is to raise $8,000. Online donations are accepted through Paypal at http://www.southsidespca.org/get-involved/donate-online and Venmo @Friendsof-PEAnimalControl. Tax receipts available. When donating, be sure to specify for which County you are donating.