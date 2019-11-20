PECPS Shows Teacher Appreciation

Last week, teachers at Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) were pleasantly surprised by a room service cart at their classroom doors, brought by Superintendent Dr. Barbara Johnson.

The school division’s teachers work tirelessly to ensure students’ success, and recognition of these efforts is well-deserved. The cart offered treats like fruit, beverages, candy, and potato chips as well as school supplies items. United Way of Prince Edward County supplied funding for this project.

United Way is a nonprofit that strives to empower communities and advance the common good. Through its partnership with Prince Edward County Public Schools, United Way donates grants for teacher incentive projects and food for family events. The group’s donation for the room service cart is just one example of its unwavering dedication to Prince Edward County.