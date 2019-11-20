PE Christmas Mother Receives Generous Donation From Farmville Lions

The Prince Edward Christmas Mother organization is grateful to the Farmville Lions Club for their generous donation of $500! This $500 will bring Christmas to FIVE children in the community!

The mission of the Prince Edward County Christmas Mother is to serve children under eighteen years old and 18 year old children still in high school or completing a high school curriculum through providing toys, books and other gift items during the winter holiday season. Prince Edward Christmas Mother is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in 2016. Anyone interested in giving to or volunteering for Prince Edward Christmas Mother can visit: https://www.pechristmasmother.com/