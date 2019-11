A Buckingham County convenience store owner has decided to try to hold a first ever Christmas toy drive to help children in need for the holiday. Ajay Patel owns Route 60 Convenience in Buckingham. The Farmville Herald reports He said he was depressed that only two people had donated to his cause, as he hopes to stuff a U-Haul truck with toys. The store is also an authorized U-Haul dealer. Patel says anyone can donate a toy until December 9th.