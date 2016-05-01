Farmville Officer Pulls Woman From Burning Car

A Farmville Police Officer is being hailed as a hero for pulling a woman out of a burning car. A statement from town police says at about 4am on Thursday, Officer Dalton Foley responded to the report of a car crash in the 1600 block of East Third Street. When he got there, he found one car engulfed in flames. An woman was still in the driver’s seat, unconscious. Foley was able to cut the woman’s seat belt and pull her out of the car. Police did not release the woman’s name, but say she is recovering at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond.