PEC To Be Without Revenue Commissioner For December

Prince Edward County is expected to be without a revenue commissioner for the month of December. Current revenue commissioner Beverly Booth was elected to the Prince Edward County Supervisor position representing the Farmville 101 district. She has also submitted her official retirmenet papers, effective December 1st, but incoming revenue commissuoner Reba Goldman isn’t due to begin her new duties until the begining of the new year. County Administrator Wade Bartlett says state law indicates that an election to fill the post will not be needed unless the vacancy is expected to last more than 60 days, which isn’t expected in this case.