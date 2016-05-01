TOWN OF FARMVILLE GARBAGE ROUTES FOR THANKSGIVING

There will be no change in the residential or business routes on the Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday schedule. However, for Friday November 29th, there will be no business pickup for garbage or cardboard. This service will resume on Monday Dec. 2nd. There will be no change in Wednesday’s business recycling or residential cardboard call-in collection.

There will be no loose-leaf pickup for Thursday, Nov. 28th and Friday, Nov. 29th. This service will also resume on Monday, Dec. 2nd. Please be reminded to keep leaves free of all other debris, especially limbs and branches. Also, do not rake leaves into the street, ditches or curb line as this impedes the flow of water during a rain event.

If there are any questions, please call the Town of Farmville Public Works at 392-3331. Thank you for your cooperation and have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving Holiday.

Recap

Monday, Nov. 25th Regular schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 26th Regular schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 27th Regular schedule

Thursday, Nov. 28th Holiday, no service

Friday, Nov. 29th No business garbage or cardboard