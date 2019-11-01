Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Dr. Adaniel

Dr. Victor Adaniel has opened up a medical practice alongside well known pediatrician and mother-in-law, Dr. Teresita Dionisio. While Southside Pediatrics still exists, patients can make an easy transition to the next room with Dr. Adaniel when they turn 18. In addition, Adaniel is accepting new adult patients in their shared Beech Street office. We enjoyed welcoming Dr. Adaniel to Farmville and to the Chamber with a Ribbon Cutting Celebration.

Pictured L-R:

Cheryl Gee

Tiffany Gee

Teresa Stuart

Joanna Snyder

Hood Frazier

Brad Watson

Bernice Townsend

Sinclair Brydon

Berkley Leonard

Jean Moody

Tammy Atkins

Dr. Teresita Dionisio

Heather Dix

Dr. Victor Adaniel

Marty Bohannon

Lilly Adaniel

Dr. Theresa Dionisio Adaniel

Kerby Moore

Kerry Mossler

Anne Tyler Paulek

Joy Stump

Danielle Dowdy

Carol Fauci

Candy Dowdy

Chuck Dowdy