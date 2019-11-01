Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Dr. Adaniel

Dr. Victor Adaniel has opened up a medical practice alongside well known pediatrician and mother-in-law, Dr. Teresita Dionisio. While Southside Pediatrics still exists, patients can make an easy transition to the next room with Dr. Adaniel when they turn 18. In addition, Adaniel is accepting new adult patients in their shared Beech Street office. We enjoyed welcoming Dr. Adaniel to Farmville and to the Chamber with a Ribbon Cutting Celebration.
Pictured L-R:
