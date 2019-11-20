Citizens Bank & Trust Company Sponsors House Tour

Pictured is Rhonda Arnold, AVP and Branch Manager of Citizens Bank & Trust Company Farmville, South presenting Jenn Kinne Director of Marketing for The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce with a sponsorship check for the Holiday Home Tour. This year’s home tour is on December 14th from 10AM-3PM. A portion of this year’s proceeds will benefit the Southside Center for Violence Prevention, agency of Madeline’s House and SAVE. Tickets can be purchased on the Chamber website, Facebook page, in person at the office or on the day of the event at the Centra Hospitality House at 900 High Street, the starting point for the tour!