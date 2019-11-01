Talley Jewelry Opens in Farmville

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Taley Jewelry to Farmville. Talley Jewelry, located on Main Street in Farmville, is a family owned business that excels as a custom jewelry design and repair shop using old world techniques and artistry blended with cutting edge technology.

Stop by and Welcome them to Farmville and to the Chamber!

Pictured L-R:

Kerry Mossler

Glen Baker

Shirley Baker

Brad Watson

Navona Hart

Andy Stump

Sinclair Brydon

Parker Lamb

Richard Finocchiaro

Jen Cox

Joseph Talley

Amber Norwood

Kip Lafoon

Noah Norwood

Justin Norwood

Susanne Talley

Lauren Talley

Donald Talley

Anthoney Demarco

Katie Windlemeese

Joy Stump

Douglas Talley

Chris Metz

Linda Talley

Jennifer Overby