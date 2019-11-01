Talley Jewelry Opens in Farmville

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Taley Jewelry to Farmville. Talley Jewelry, located on Main Street in Farmville, is a family owned business that excels as a custom jewelry design and repair shop using old world techniques and artistry blended with cutting edge technology.
Stop by and Welcome them to Farmville and to the Chamber!
Pictured L-R:
Kerry Mossler
Glen Baker
Shirley Baker
Brad Watson
Navona Hart
Andy Stump
Sinclair Brydon
Parker Lamb
Richard Finocchiaro
Jen Cox
Joseph Talley
Amber Norwood
Kip Lafoon
Noah Norwood
Justin Norwood
Susanne Talley
Lauren Talley
Joseph Talley
Donald Talley
Anthoney Demarco
Katie Windlemeese
Joy Stump
Douglas Talley
Chris Metz
Linda Talley
Jennifer Overby