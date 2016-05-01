Model Train Club Hosting Holiday Shows

It’s that time of year again! High Bridge Railroad Club is holding weekly open house shows this holiday season every Saturday 10am to 2pm from November 30 to December 21. We will also be open on Sunday, December 1, when the Farmville Christmas Parade will be held, from noon to 3:30 pm. Admission is free but donations are gladly accepted; be sure to bring the kids! We are located at 106 Fourth Street (in the basement of Crute Stage) in downtown Farmville. Just look for our sign near the basement steps and you should be able to find us. For more information, please contact Rod Vance at 434-392-5100 or visit our website at sites.google.com/site/hbrrclub.