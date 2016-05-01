FARMVILLE POLICE PULL WOMAN FROM BURNING VEHICLE

At approximately 4:18 a.m. this morning, Farmville Police responded to a single motor vehicle accident in the 1600 block of E. Third St. Officer D. P. Foley was the first officer to arrive on scene. The back half of the vehicle (2016 Buick 4-Door) was already consumed in fire and heavy smoke was coming from the passenger compartment. Foley discovered an unconscious female in the driver’s seat. He quickly cut the seat belt and began removing the woman from the vehicle. The second arriving officer, Officer O. A. Martin, checked for other occupants, then she and two citizens, assisted Foley in moving the woman to a safer distance from the burning vehicle.

The 57 year old female driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. She was transported to Southside Community Hospital by the Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad and eventually flown by helicopter to VCU/Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. At this time, her condition is critical, but stable.

Other responding units included the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department. The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time. Further details may be released at a later time.