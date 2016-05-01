Two Arrested For Local Dollar General Store Robbery

An arrest has been made in the case of an armed robbery at a DOllar Genersal store in Pamplin. Appomattox County Sheriff Barry Letterman told the Charlotte Gazette that 22 year-old Adrian RObinson, of Rice, and 20 year-old Quintairs Wade, of Pamplin, were arrested for the October 23rd holdup. The stor ewaas held up that night right after it closed, but two employees and a customer were still inside. The men fled with a wad of cash from the store and had been on the run for the last couple of weeks.