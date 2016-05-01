Coffee with the Chief event

Chief Andy Ellington and the Farmville Police Department would like to invite you to have “Coffee with the Chief” with the Farmville Police Department on Thursday, November 21st, 2019. Between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m., Chief Ellington along with other Farmville Police Officers will be at the Barnes and Noble Cafe, located at 200 North Main Street.

This event will be an opportunity to meet with Chief Ellington and Farmville Police Officers to discuss topics of interest to you. This will be an informal gathering designed to facilitate communication with the community in a relaxed setting.