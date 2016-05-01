VDOT Seeks Public Input On Highways

The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking input on modifications to several intersections along the US 29 and 460 corridor. The intersections atre in Campbell and Appomattox Counties. A consulting firm has been hired to develop proposals to improve safety and traffic flow on the major highways.

One open house has already been held, but a second meeting is planned for November 14th, this Thursday, at the VDOT Chatham Residency offices on Highway 29 just north of Chatham. The meeting will run from 4-6pm.