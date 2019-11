Two people continue recovering after they were injured in a house fire on Friday in the Hampden-Sydney area. The Farmville Herald reports that firefighters were called just after midnight on Friday to 35 Hatcher Court – and found a trailer home on fire. Two people who were inside when the flames erupted were taken to Centra Southside in Farmville with injuries, but the details of their injuries were not disclosed. No word yet on what started the fire.