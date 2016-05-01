Local FFA Members Recognized at 92nd National FFA COnvention And Expo

In late October, 20 FFA members from Appomattox County High School and

Appomattox Middle School attended the 92 nd National FFA Convention and Expo in

Indianapolis, Indiana, to receive awards for the chapter. Members were recognized for their work

in providing opportunities for student, chapter, and community development and meeting

National FFA guidelines for quality standards. The National FFA Convention is the largest

national youth gathering in the world, with 69,944 students and advisors registered. ACHS

students listened to motivational speaker, Bob Goff and national FFA Officers shared retiring

addresses with the crowd. Students were able to tour the Whispering Pines Christmas Tree Farm

in Danville, Indiana. In addition, members attended a professional rodeo and a music concert by

Brett Young and Tennille Townes. The chapter was recognized as a 3-Star National Chapter

Award recipient.

Students enjoyed the trip and look forward to attending again. The trip would not have

been possible without the extensive moral and financial support of many individuals, businesses,

and organizations. The FFA chapter at ACHS would like to extend their thanks and appreciation

to the Appomattox County School Board, Spout Spring Ruritan Club, Pamplin Ruritan Club,

Woodmen for the World, Lodge 71, the Appomattox FFA Alumni Chapter, Mr. Bob McClenny,

Mr. Drew Hall, and the many patrons who supported the smoked pork loin and stew fundraisers.