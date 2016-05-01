In late October, 20 FFA members from Appomattox County High School and
Appomattox Middle School attended the 92 nd National FFA Convention and Expo in
Indianapolis, Indiana, to receive awards for the chapter. Members were recognized for their work
in providing opportunities for student, chapter, and community development and meeting
National FFA guidelines for quality standards. The National FFA Convention is the largest
national youth gathering in the world, with 69,944 students and advisors registered. ACHS
students listened to motivational speaker, Bob Goff and national FFA Officers shared retiring
addresses with the crowd. Students were able to tour the Whispering Pines Christmas Tree Farm
in Danville, Indiana. In addition, members attended a professional rodeo and a music concert by
Brett Young and Tennille Townes. The chapter was recognized as a 3-Star National Chapter
Award recipient.
Students enjoyed the trip and look forward to attending again. The trip would not have
been possible without the extensive moral and financial support of many individuals, businesses,
and organizations. The FFA chapter at ACHS would like to extend their thanks and appreciation
to the Appomattox County School Board, Spout Spring Ruritan Club, Pamplin Ruritan Club,
Woodmen for the World, Lodge 71, the Appomattox FFA Alumni Chapter, Mr. Bob McClenny,
Mr. Drew Hall, and the many patrons who supported the smoked pork loin and stew fundraisers.
Local FFA Members Recognized at 92nd National FFA COnvention And Expo
