Rice Woman Arrested For Farmville Hit & Run Crash

Authorities have arrested a 39 year-old woman from Rice after alleging that she caused a car crash and then fled the scene on October 30th. A statement from Farmville Police says Casie Giles was turning left from Putney onto South Main Street when she struck two pedestrians who were trying to cross. While both of the victims are doing OK now, Giles fled the scene and was later found at her homr in Rice. A witness had captured the license tag number off the car. Giles is now free on a 25-hundred dollar bond pending the court case.