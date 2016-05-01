Buckingham County Fire Turns Deadly Thursday Night

Virginia State Polcie have been called into Buckingham County, where another fire has turned tragic. The flames erupted at about 10:30 Thursday morning in the 200 block of Hardware Road. A statement from VSP Spokesperson Corinee Geller says three of the four people inside the house were able to escape, but an adult female did not. Her body was pulled from the burning home by firefighters, but the woman did not survive. The woman’s name is not yet being released and a cause of the fire is not yet known, but Geller says it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.