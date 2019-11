On Friday, state and local officials gathered to dedicate a bridge to a fallen Virginia State Police Trooper who died in the line of duty earlier this year. Trooper Lucas B. Dowell died in a SWAT Team effort near Farmville. In Dowell’s hometown of CHilhowie on Friday, the I-81 bridge over Whitetop Road was renamed the “Trooper Lucas B. Dowell Bridge” in his honor.