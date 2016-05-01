32 PECHS Students Inducted Into National Honor Society

Prince Edward County High School inducted 32 students into the National Honor Society at the October Induction Ceremony. The National Honor Society is a nationwide organization for high school students in the United States and outlying territories, which consists of many chapters in high schools. Selection is based on four criteria: scholarship, leadership, service, and character.

Front Row L-R

Joshua Hicks

Josephine Hemmer

Antonio Harvey

Laniya Green

Kristen Edwards

Joseph Edwards

Asia Edmonds

Samuel Detrick

Destiny Clary

Annie Chen

Iyanna Bates

Asia Allen

Jazmin Agnew

Back Row L-R

Ariyanna Wilson

Aleisha Williams

Callyn Vogel

Jacob Simon

Waleska Brito Raia

Ines Brito Raia

Saybien-Peterson

Lynae Pearl

Chaniya Parker

Sierra Mottley

Natasha Martin

I’Nia marshall

Jenna Lankford

Mattison Kinne

Hanniyyah Johnson

Johnny Ray Holman

Travon Vaughan

Makylah Tillerson

Kaylee Tuck