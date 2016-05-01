32 PECHS Students Inducted Into National Honor Society

Prince Edward County High School inducted 32 students into the National Honor Society at the October Induction Ceremony. The National Honor Society is a nationwide organization for high school students in the United States and outlying territories, which consists of many chapters in high schools. Selection is based on four criteria: scholarship, leadership, service, and character.
Front Row L-R
Joshua Hicks
Josephine Hemmer
Antonio Harvey
Laniya Green
Kristen Edwards
Joseph Edwards
Asia Edmonds
Samuel Detrick
Destiny Clary
Annie Chen
Iyanna Bates
Asia Allen
Jazmin Agnew
Back Row L-R
Ariyanna Wilson
Aleisha Williams
Callyn Vogel
Jacob Simon
Waleska Brito Raia
Ines Brito Raia
Saybien-Peterson
Lynae Pearl
Chaniya Parker
Sierra Mottley
Natasha Martin
I’Nia marshall
Jenna Lankford
Mattison Kinne
Hanniyyah Johnson
Johnny Ray Holman
Travon Vaughan
Makylah Tillerson
Kaylee Tuck