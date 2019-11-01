Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce Plans Fourth Holiday Home Tour

Pictured are Lee & Beth Woodruff enjoying the 2018 Home Tour.

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce will come home for the holidays again this year with its fourth annual Holiday Home Tour. Now a holiday tradition in Farmville, the 2019 event set for December 14 from 10AM to 3PM includes seven Farmville homes.

“I love the Holiday House Tour because it shows off our community at its best,” Chamber Executive Director Joy Stump said. “The Christmas tour shows our hospitality, beautiful neighborhoods, gorgeous homes and holiday spirit.”

While the tour is a fundraiser for the Chamber, a local nonprofit will also receive a donation. “A portion of the proceeds this year will be donated to Southside Center for Violence Prevention agency of Madeline’s House & SAVE to help them continue the wonderful services they offer to those in need in our area,” Stump noted. “The Chamber loves to give back to members whenever we do a fundraising event, and Southside Center for Violence Prevention agency of Madeline’s House & SAVE serves a very important need in our community.”

Homeowners for this year’s tour include Molly and Parker Terry, Cindy Hart, Dr. and Mrs. French, Deborah Slade, Seth and Jessi Otey, Richard Michael Pantele, and Donna and John Van Cleave.

A variety of architectural styles will be represented on the tour.

“The home tour really sets the tone for the whole holiday season,” the Chamber’s executive director concluded. “We schedule this event between Thanksgiving and Christmas so people can come and shop, stay overnight, and see all that Farmville has to offer!”

Tickets are available at the Farmville Chamber office, on our Facebook page or at www.farmvilleareachamber.org.