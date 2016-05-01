FARMVILLE POLICE INVESTIGATE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING TWO PEDESTRIANS

The Farmville Police Department is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash, involving a 2008 Dodge Charger and two pedestrians. The crash occurred in the intersection of Putney Street and South Main Street, Wednesday evening about 4:31 p.m.

The 2008 Dodge was turning left from Putney Street onto South Main Street, when two pedestrians attempted to cross the street. Both pedestrians were struck by the oncoming vehicle.

The pedestrians, a white female age 18, and a white male age 19, were transported to Centra Southside Community Hospital with reported minor injuries.

The driver of the 2008 Dodge Charger, Casie Lee Giles, age 39 of Rice, was later arrested and charged with Felony Hit and Run, and No Valid Operator’s License. Giles was released on a $2,500 secured bond.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.