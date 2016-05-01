8 Local Residents Indicted For Drugs

The Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force recently arrested eight area residents after an investigation netted seizures of more than 51-hundred dollars in cash, as well as methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, cocaine, and illegal prescription opiates. A grand jury handed down the indictments late last week. Indicted are: 35 year-old Anthony Faulkner and 62 year-old Alicia West, both of Red Oak… 27 year-old Damon Staten, of Victoria… 29 year-old Maurice Marshall, of Kenbridge… 25 year-old Robert Dix, of Keysville… 38 year-old Brandon Tanner, of Victoria… 34 year-old Daniel Morris, of South Hill… and 30 year-old Steven Serrano, of Victoria. All are charged with taking part in an illegal drug ring and are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.