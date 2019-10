Farmville’s Vice Mayor, Chuckie Reid, has been re-elected to the Virginia Municipal League Executive Commitee. The Farmville Herald reports Reid will serve as an at-large member of the committee. The Virginia Municpal League is a statewide, non-profit and nonpartisan assictaion of city, town, and county governments established in 1905 to improve and help local governments through legislative advocacy, research, education, and other services.