World-Renowned Artist To Visit Longwood

A world-renowned visual storyteller known for her large-scale cutout images that have been featured in major museum collections and on the cover of Dave Matthews Band’s latest album, Come Tomorrow, will visit Longwood in November. Beatrice Coron, a New York City-based artist, will speak about her work at Longwood on Tuesday, Nov. 12th, at 3 p.m. A reception will follow her talk, which is free, and the Farmville community is invited to attend. Art Professor Kerri Cushman said that Coron is one of the most exciting and celebrated artists working today. Her work transcends traditional liitations of space and challenges viewers to study the timeless narratives and allegories depicted in her intricate pieces.