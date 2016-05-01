TRI-COUNTY DRUG AND GANG TASK FORCE ARRESTS EIGHT ON MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES IN CHARLOTTE AND LUNENBURG COUNTIES

A long-term investigation by the Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force has resulted in the arrestsof eight area residents. To date, the investigation has netted seizures worth more than $5,100 in methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, cocaine and illegal prescription narcotics.

Grand jury indictments of Distribution of Methamphetamine; Distribution of Cocaine; Distribution of Marijuana; Possession of Cocaine; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute; Manufacturing of Marijuana; and Distribution of Oxycodone were filed against the following individuals:

· Anthony J. Faulkner, 35, of Red Oak, Va.

· Alicia West, 62, of Red Oak, Va.

· Damon A. Staten, 27, of Victoria, Va.

· Maurice T. Marshall, 29, Kenbridge, Va.

· Robert E. Dix, 25, of Keysville, Va.

· Brandon L. “L.B.” Tanner, 38, of Victoria, Va.

· Daniel Morris, 34, of South Hill, Va.

· Steven Michael Serrano, 30, Victoria, Va.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact the Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force through the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 434-542-5141 or the Lunenburg County Crime Stoppers at 434-696-3100 or the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 434-696-4452.

The Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force is made up of narcotics investigators with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office. The Victoria Police Department assisted with the arrests.