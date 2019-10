Authorities in Pamplin continue searching for the two people respoinsible for robbing the Dollar General store Wednesday night. The store is located at 2482 Pamplin Road, and Appomattox County deputies say the two men broke through the front glass door after 10pm. One of the men may have sustained cuts to his arm, police said. Anyone who might have information about the robbery is urged to contact the county sheriff at 434-352-8241 or Central Virginia CrimeStoppers at 888-798-5900.