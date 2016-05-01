Two Candidates File For Supervisor Seats In Charlotte County

More local candidates are filing for races in the area. In Charlotte County, Gary Walker says he wants a seat on the board of supervisors. If elected, he would serve the Charlotte Court House district. Walker is a former member of the Charlotte Court House Town Council and was also on the school board for eight years. Walker says his main goal would be to preserve and foster growth in the county, as well as preserve the county’s local charm.

Meanwhile, Garland Hamlett Junior says he also wants to serve another term on the Charlotte County Board of Supervisors. Hamlett, who goes by the name Butch, currently serves on the board fore the Drakes Branch District. Hamlett is a lifelong member of the county and is a US Army veteran, retiring as a first sergeant. WHile Hamlett cited a recent strategic planning session that was done identified numerous items to make Charlotte County a better place to live and work, he did not specifically cite any goals in his campaign announcement.