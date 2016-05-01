United Way Selling Stew at Brewery

Come hungry and ready to partake as the United Way of Prince Edward County will be the food vendor at Three Roads Brewing Company from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9th.

The stew sale is a United Way fundraiser, and the group hopes to pre-sell much of the 150 quarts through the United Way’s revamped website.

“It would be chicken and beef,” said Jenn Kinne, the board member organizing the event.

Located at 312 W. Third Street, Three Roads Brewing Company boasts it is committed to brewing outstanding beer and serving it in a relaxed environment featuring games, music and entertainment so families, locals and visitors alike all feel welcome.

With a location in Farmville, and a soon-to-open site in Lynchburg, Three Roads calls itself “the local beer for all of South Central Virginia.”

Locally well-known Stew Master Earl Wallace will make the stew, which the United Way plans to sell for $4 a bowl and $8 per quart.

“It is coming together quite nicely, said Rucker Snead, president of the United Way’s all-volunteer 11-member board, of the event.

The United Way has a goal of raising $65,000 to distribute to its 24 local nonprofit partners.

Nearly 94 percent of the money the group raises goes to its partners, and the United Way has helped with everything from paying for some school students to take swimming lessons at the YMCA, to helping send 4H members to a show.

The last fiscal year was the biggest for the United Way, as the board doled out $56,000 of the approximately $61,000 raised to its 22 partners, Snead noted at the time. The United Way surpassed its $60,000 goal for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Fundraising for this fiscal year has already started, with 800 letters mailed out soliciting potential donors, and planning underway for the 3rd Annual Great Duck Derby.

Through the years, the letter campaign has been one of the United Way’s cornerstone fundraisers – and the Duck Derby has become its signature event.

The 3rd Annual Great Duck Derby, which will be held May 1, 2020, in conjunction with the Heart of Virginia Festival and Live at Riverside presented by the Farmville Jaycees, raised $6,030 last year.

Bruce Davis, who is planning the event again this year, said he hopes to have sponsors lined up by mid-January. A more aggressive marketing campaign is also in the planning, with the possibility of t-shirts recognizing the major donors, and, in March and April, a padding of manmade ducks in people’s yards as a fundraiser and promotion.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, another fundraiser and promotion will be a “chuck a duck” contest held during half-time of the Hampden-Sydney College home basketball game against Randolph- Macon College.