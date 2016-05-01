Dowdy Launches Write-In Campaign To Retain Seat

A Cumberland County supervisor is launching a write-in campaign to retain his seat. George Lee Dowdy the Third announced this week that he will run for the Madison District post. Dowdy is a graduate of Cumberland County Public Schools and has lived in the region his entire life. He also attended Southside Virginia Community COllege, Virginia COmmonwealth University, and Longwood University, graduating from all three with an associate dgeree in administration, bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and a master’s degree in sociology.