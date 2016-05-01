Co-Organizer Of 1951 School Walkout Talks To PEC Students

One of the organizers of the RR Moton High School walkout in 1951 shared her story Friday with students at Prince Edward County Public Schools. Irene McVay, who was a best friend to Barbara Johns, helped to coordinate the protest against segregation at Robert Russa Moton High School. The walkout is considered a landmark event in the civil rights movement. McVay recently told the Buffalo News that even as an elementary school student, she knew there had to be change. Her desire for change manifested in the walkout, which was the first of it’s kind in the United States.