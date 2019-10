One last non-conference test for Longwood men’s soccer has been postponed. The Lancers were scheduled to play at Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. until inclement weather and unplayable field conditions next the match this afternoon.

Longwood heads out to Campbell on Monday, October 28 for the first of three straight Big South matches. The team returns home to host UNC Asheville on November 2 for Senior Night before wrapping up the regular season on the road at in-state rival Radford.