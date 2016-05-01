RAISING AWARENESS FOR CANCER

Farmville Police Department General Order # 303, states that for male police officers, “The face shall be clean shaven”. So if you see Farmville Police Officers sporting beards the month of November, please don’t think they’ve tossed the policy manual to the curb. They’re raising awareness and money for a good cause. The Farmville Police Department is participating in “No-Shave November”. According to the website, no-shave.org, “No-Shave November is a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.”

For the month of November, Chief Andy Ellington has once again suspended the portion of General Order # 303 concerning facial hair. Any Officer wishing to participate will donate $50 and be allowed to wear a beard for the entire month of November. Any Officer who would rather continue shaving but still like to support the cause can donate $50 for cancer research. Officer Tim Holtz is once again heading up this campaign. The idea to participate came last year from Officer Tim Holtz, who was inspired to coordinate this project because of friends and family who have battled cancer. Chief Ellington quoted “Again, I feel this is a great way to promote awareness, and to raise money for cancer research. Cancer is something that has affected all of us in some way at some point in our lives”.

Citizens are encouraged to sponsor our police officers by making a donation. You can do so by making out a check payable to the Town Treasurer with “No Shave November” in the memo line. Drop your donation off at the Town Treasurers Office, or mail to P. O. Box 24 Farmville Va., 23901. All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.