THE BUCKINGHAM CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS HONORING A LOCAL CONSTRUCTION COMPANY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

PEARSON CONSTRUCTION INC….RECEIVING THE OCTOBER INSTALLMENT OF THE BUCKINGHAM CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S COMMUNITY PRIDE AWARD…JORDAN MILES IS WITH THE CHAMBER…

(cut)

PEARSON CONSTRUCTION IS LOCATED AT TOGA IN BUCKINGHAM ON ROUTE 24.