GENERAL REASSESSMENT BEGINS IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY

The General Reassessment of all real property in Prince Edward County, to include the Town of Farmville, is now underway. Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group is under contract with the County to carry out this project, which will take about twelve months.

Reassessments are required by state law to bring all real property assessments to 100% market value and to assure the uniformity of assessments. Fair market value is generally defined as “the price a property will bring when offered by one who desires, but is under no obligation, to sell it, and the buyer has no immediate necessity to purchase it.”

The effective date for this reassessment will be January 1, 2021. The last reassessment in Prince Edward County was six years ago and effective for the 2015 tax year.

Staff members from Wampler-Eanes will visit all properties in Prince Edward County, collecting sales data, verifying existing information and/or collecting additional information and photographing structures, as needed. These individuals carry Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group identification badges and have magnetic signs on their automobiles, with the words “County Reassessment.” Anyone who would like to confirm the identity of any reassessment staff members or their vehicles, may telephone the Prince Edward County Administrator’s Office at (434) 392-8837. The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office and Farmville Police Department have also been provided a list of reassessment personnel and their vehicles. Citizens may also visit the County’s web site at www.co.prince-edward.va.us to view photographs of the individuals from Wampler-Eanes.

In collecting sales information, the staff from Wampler-Eanes will consider location, construction cost, quality of construction, condition of the buildings, etc. This data is then compared, for assessment purposes, with the various properties in different neighborhoods throughout the County.

As required by the Code of Virginia, a field appraiser from Wampler-Eanes will visit every property, both taxable and non-taxable, in Prince Edward County and will digitally photograph all improved properties. If residents are not home when an appraiser visits a property, the appraiser will leave a notice indicating the property has been inspected. The card will indicate if more information is necessary to complete the property valuation. Residents are also invited to call with any pertinent information which can affect the value of their property.

It is expected that Wampler-Eanes will have field inspections complete by early fall of 2020. Prior to becoming effective, all property owners will be mailed a notice of the new proposed assessed value and will have an opportunity to appeal the assessment. As the work on the reassessment progresses, additional updates will be provided to county residents.

For more information about the reassessment, please contact the Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group at 540-992-2323, or the Prince Edward County Administrator’s Office at 434-392-8837. Residents may also refer to the list of Frequently Asked Questions on the County’s web site at www.co.prince-edward.va.us.