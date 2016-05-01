Triple Fatal Fire in Buckingham County Deemed Not Suspicious

New details in the deadly fire that took place in mid-September in Buckingham County. A statement Wednesday from VSP Spokesperson Corinne Geller says that the investigation into the September 16th fire that killed three people remains ongoing, but that it’s been determined the fire is not suspicious in nature. The exact cause and origin of the fire have yet to be determined. Early Booker, his wife Colette Booker, and a juvenile child were all killed in the early morning fire on James Anderson Highway.