On October 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Farmville Police Department will be conducting a Child Seat Safety Check at the Lions Club Park on West Third Street. Child Seat Technicians will be on site to check seats and answer any questions. This event is free to the public, and anyone that transports children under age 8 is encouraged to attend.

Officers will also be providing computer generated Child ID kits for parents.