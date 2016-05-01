Ribbon Cutting Planned For Buffalo Creek Bicycle/Pedestrian Bridge

The Town of Farmville is pleased to announce that it will hold a ribbon

cutting ceremony for the newly constructed Buffalo Creek Bicycle/Pedestrian Bridge and Trail onsite at 11:00 am on Friday, October 18, 2019. Citizens’ are encouraged to attend. Mr. Bert Dodson, Jr., Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) Member, Lynchburg District, is scheduled to be on hand to offer a few remarks regarding the Buffalo Creek Bicycle/Pedestrian Bridge and Trail and to assist in the ribbon cutting.

A statement from the town says that it is delighted Mr. Dodson has agreed to join in on the celebration. Dodson was instrumental in helping the Town of Farmville obtain funds for this project, according to Mayor David Whitus. The Buffalo Creek Bicycle/Pedestrian Bridge and Trail Project has provided a safe passage for pedestrians over Buffalo Creek. As well as connected the Dogwood Trail and Sarah Terry Trail to create approximately two miles of mostly shaded walking area.