United Way Reaches First Star In Fundraising Goal

Though fundraising efforts for the fiscal year have barely started, the United Way of Prince Edward County has already raised $13,000 toward its $65,000 goal. A statement from the charity says that the feat was largely because of a $9,000 grant through the Payne Foundation, a long-time and generous supporter of the local United Way and its efforts. Consequently, as part of the United Way board of director’s Monday, Oct. 7, meeting, members posed with the first of five stars tracking their fundraising on the board in front of Citizens Bank & Trust. The United Way will provide funding for 24 community groups in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.