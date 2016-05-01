PEC Courthouse Open Hours Adjusted

The Prince Edward County board of supervisors are adjusting the hours of operation for the county courthouse. At this past Tuesday’s supervisors meeting, the vote passed to make the hours 8am to 4:30 p.m. The board made the decision in support of the sheriff’s efforts to more efficiently manage personnel who are responsible for security of the courthouse. ndividual offices within the courthouse operate on varied schedules, which previously necessitated courthouse security for extended hours each day. The new public access hours of operation will reduce the number of hours security will be needed and resu;lt in cost-savings for taxpayers, the county says.