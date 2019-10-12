HAMPDEN-SYDNEY FOOTBALL HOSTING ODAC OPPONENT BRIDGEWATER FOR HOMECOMING ON SATURDAY AT 1 PM

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. — Hampden-Sydney College will host Bridgewater College for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football game on Saturday afternoon, October 12, at 1 p.m. on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium. The Tigers are 1-4 overall, 0-3 in the ODAC, while the visiting Eagles are 4-0 overall, 2-0 in the ODAC. It’s Homecoming Weekend at the College and the game can be heard locally on WFLO Radio, 95.7 FM.

Hampden-Sydney (1-4, 0-3 ODAC)

vs. Bridgewater (4-0, 2-0 ODAC) | Live Stats | Audio | Video | Game Notes (PDF)

Location: Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium | Hampden-Sydney, Va.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019

Time: 1 p.m.

Radio: Cannon Watson (play-by-play), Rob Stanley, Scott Simms

The Series

H-SC leads the overall series against BC, 60-15, including a 42-21 road win in Bridgewater last October 13, 2018. The Tigers have won 10 of the last 12 games played between the two programs by an average margin of 14.3 points. H-SC is 10-9 against the Eagles under the direction of head coach Marty Favret. BC won the first seven games played after Coach Favret took over before the 2000 season, and its average margin of victory in those seven contests was 13.1 points. H-SC and BC first met on the gridiron in 1929.

Last Year

H-SC led 14-7 at halftime before scoring 28 second-half points toward the 42-21 road win at BC. It was a big day for TE Ed Newman who had three receptions for a game-high 123 yards receiving and two touchdowns. QB Alec Cobb passed for a game-high 352 yards and four touchdowns, while WRs Major Morgan and Nick Kallivokas each caught scoring passes on the day. Cobb also ran for a touchdown, as did RB Kaleb Smith. The Tigers took their first possession of the game and drove 57 yards on 12 plays, scoring on a 14-yard run by Cobb, and the PAT by K Rhett Andersen made it 7-0 at 7:41 of the first quarter. An 18-yard reception by Newman on third and eight kept the drive alive for the visitors. BC tied it at 7-7 with 10:30 left in the second quarter, getting a 46-yard scoring run from Matt DeMasi, with the PAT by Logan Weis. H-SC took its 14-7 lead at the intermission when Smith found the end zone on a six-yard run just 1:55 before halftime, and another PAT by Andersen. The Tigers covered 12 yards on three plays after LB Griffin Davis had recovered a fumble by the Eagles.

H-SC scored on its second possession of the third quarter to lead 21-7 at 9:14, as Cobb connected with Kallivokas on a 12-yard touchdown pass. Andersen added the PAT. BC, however, answered right back on the ensuing kickoff when Alex Galloway returned the kick 100 yards for the touchdown, and Weis’ PAT made it 21-14 at 9:03. The Tigers responded late in the quarter with a 37-yard scoring reception by Newman from Cobb at 1:17, and Andersen’s fourth PAT made it 28-14 after three quarters. It was a five-play, 69-yard drive aided by a 14-yard Cobb to Smith pass play. The Tigers had another scoring opportunity early in the fourth quarter after DL John Kline recovered a fumble at the BC 29, followed by a 22-yard pass from Cobb to Smith for first-and-goal at the seven. H-SC had fourth-and-goal at the one, but was stopped short of scoring on a fourth down run by Smith. The Eagles used the momentum swing to drive 98 yards on seven plays, getting a 43-yard scoring run from Galloway and the subsequent PAT by Weis to make it 28-21 with 10:27 remaining. The Tigers, however, answered the challenge with a 68-yard scoring pass from Cobb to Newman less than a minute later to lead 35-21 at 9:40 after the PAT by Andersen. BC went three-and-out on its next possession, and the visitors secured the road win with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Cobb to Morgan at 5:13. It was a six-play, 40-yard drive kept alive by a pass interference penalty on third down and Andersen added his sixth PAT for the final margin.

Cobb passed for the game-high 352 yards (28-42) and the four touchdowns with one interception, adding 10 yards rushing and the touchdown. Smith finished with 59 yards rushing on 25 carries and one touchdown, adding 65 yards receiving on a game-high nine catches. Newman had the game-high 123 yards receiving on three receptions and the two touchdowns. Morgan had six catches for 79 yards and the touchdown, Kallivokas had the one catch for 12 yards and the touchdown, and WR Blake Page added four receptions for 54 yards. LB Brendan Weinberg and DL Michael Harris led the defense with seven tackles apiece, while Davis had six tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and the fumble recovery. Matt Lawton passed for 65 yards (7-10) with one interception for BC. Demetreus Jalepes had 51 yards rushing on 16 attempts, DeMasi added 46 yards on the ground and the touchdown, and Galloway had 43 yards rushing and the touchdown, as well as the 100-yard kickoff return touchdown. Trey Stephens had three receptions for 19 yards, while Grant Monson added 28 yards receiving on two catches. Gary Ramey Jr. and Deshomd Denny each had a game-high 10 tackles.

Of note, BC has won eight of its nine games played since falling at home to H-SC a year ago, the only loss being a 44-41 road setback in overtime at Randolph-Macon last Oct. 20 (the following week).

Among the ODAC Leaders

QB Clay Vick leads the ODAC in passing completions (133), attempts (227) and yards (1,349), while third in yards per game (269.8) and total offense (262.4). WR Major Morgan leads the ODAC in receptions (37), while third in receptions per game (7.4), receiving yards (495) and receiving yards per game (99.0). K/P Rhett Andersen has the longest field goal in the ODAC this season (48), is tied for first in extra point percentage (1.000, 9-9), second in field goal percentage (.857, 6-7), tied for second in points by kickers (27) and fifth in punting average (37.6). RB Kaleb Smith is fourth in all purpose yards per game (141.0), fourth in receptions per game (6.8), while fifth in receptions (27), rushing yards per game (73.0) and scoring (6.5). LB Griffin Davis is second in tackles (41). S Riggs Jordan is second in tackles for loss (6.5). CB Talen Smith is fifth in kick return average (20.6).

1982 and 1983 ODAC Football Championships

It’s Homecoming Weekend on the Hill and at halftime of Saturday’s game, representatives from the 1982 and 1983 ODAC Championship football teams will gather at midfield to receive their championship rings. The 1982 Tigers finished 4-1 in the ODAC and featured five First Team All-ODAC honorees, including ODAC Player of the Year Hiter Harris, along with David Allen, Doug Parsons, Phil Suazo and Frank Wheeler. The 1983 Tigers finished 5-1 in the ODAC and also featured five First Team All-ODAC honorees, including David Allen, Brad Cary, Doug Parsons, Gus Paulette and Phil Suazo. Both teams were coached by the late J. Stokeley Fulton, who earned ODAC Coach of the Year honors each season.