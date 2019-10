Prince Edward COunty has now instituted a burn ban due to dangerous fire conditions. The ban includes all open-air fires and outdoor burning. A statement from County Administrator Wade Bartlett says the ban is a result of the current abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions, with litte to no predicted rainfall. One brush fire this week already required a response from three fire departments and the Virginia Department of FOrestry, Bartlett said. The fire scorched seven acres very quickly.